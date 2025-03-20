Telecoms group VEON posts yearly revenue boost despite Ukraine cyberattack

VEON reported a 14.6 per cent jump in its annual revenue on Thursday, despite a Russian cyberattack in Ukraine and political unrest in Bangladesh affecting the telecoms group's operations.

The parent of Ukraine's Kyivstar and Bangladesh's Banglalink said its revenue was $4.24 billion in 2024, with an adjusted impact of $68 million from what it called "identified items" in Ukraine, Bangladesh and Kazakhstan.

VEON, which owns telecoms and fintech brands in six countries, earlier this week confirmed it was moving forward with the U.S. initial public offering (IPO) for Kyivstar this year, a first for a Ukrainian company.

The confirmation comes at a time when ties between war-ravaged Ukraine and the United States have been strained following a clash between presidents Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Donald Trump in the White House last month.

VEON is doubling down on its commitment to Ukraine, its second-biggest market, with a $1 billion investment plan through 2027. On Wednesday, it announced the acquisition of Ukrainian ride-hailing firm Uklon for $155.2 million.

For 2025, VEON forecast revenue growth of up to 14 per cent, similar to last year, while its core profit is expected to grow between 13 per cent and 15 per cent.