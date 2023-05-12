Logo
Business

Telefonica open to discuss potential fiber deal with Vodafone in Spain
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Spanish Telecom company Telefonica is seen at its headquarters in Barcelona, Spain, May 12, 2022. REUTERS/Nacho Doce/File Photo

12 May 2023 02:40AM (Updated: 12 May 2023 02:51AM)
MADRID: Spanish telecom firm Telefonica is open to discussing potential partnership on fiber networks in Spain with rival Vodafone, a company top official said on Thursday (May 11).

The Spanish firm is "open and prepared", its Chief Operating Officer Angel Vila said on Thursday, according to a company spokesperson, who confirmed an earlier report by Bloomberg.

Vodafone's recently appointed Chief Executive Margherita Della Valle, is under pressure to shake up the group, which spans over Europe and Africa and whose shares have underperformed.

The company has reportedly sought to unwind assets in Spain, though, given its size in the country, a sale to rivals would face steep anti-trust hurdles.

Source: Reuters

