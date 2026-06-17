Telegram challenging Indian government order that temporarily blocks its use, report says

NEW DELHI, June 17 : Messaging app Telegram has filed a petition in court challenging an Indian government order that has temporarily blocked use of the platform in an effort to prevent exam fraud, legal website Bar and Bench reported on Wednesday.

The blocking of the app, which began on Tuesday and will run until June 22, was put in place to stop candidates for medical school cheating from on exams.

Telegram did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Last month, the Indian government ​cancelled a key undergraduate entrance exam for medical colleges after authorities said they were investigating allegations that its questions had ​been leaked.