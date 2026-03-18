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Telegram still not complying with Russian law, Russian regulator says
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Telegram still not complying with Russian law, Russian regulator says

Telegram still not complying with Russian law, Russian regulator says

FILE PHOTO: A person poses for a photo while holding a smartphone next to a screen showing the crossed logo of Telegram messaging app against the backdrop of the Russian state flag, in this illustration taken February 12, 2026. REUTERS/Ramil Sitdikov/Illustration/File Photo

18 Mar 2026 10:50PM
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MOSCOW, March 18 : Telegram messaging app is still not complying with Russian laws, the state communications regulator Roskomnadzor said on Wednesday, according to state‑run news agency RIA.

Russian authorities have repeatedly accused Telegram, one of the most popular messaging apps in Russia, of allowing itself to be used as a platform for illegal and extremist content.

Telegram rejects the charges and has accused Russia of trying to throttle its services in order to force people to switch to a state-run app called MAX.

Source: Reuters
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