Telegram's Durov reaffirms commitment to privacy amid new Russian curbs

MOSCOW, Feb 10 : Telegram founder Pavel Durov said on Tuesday that Telegram remains committed to protecting freedom of speech and user privacy "no matter the pressure".

His comments came after Russia's state communications watchdog said that Telegram, an important platform for public and private communications in Russia, would face further restrictions from the authorities because it had failed to correct previous violations.

Durov accused the authorities of curbing access to Telegram in an effort to push Russians toward a state-controlled alternative, most likely referring to MAX messenger.

"Restricting citizens' freedom is never the right answer. Telegram stands for freedom of speech and privacy, no matter the pressure," he wrote on his Telegram channel.