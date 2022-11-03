Logo
Telenet in talks with French telco Orange on network access deal
Telenet in talks with French telco Orange on network access deal

FILE PHOTO: The logo of French telecom operator Orange is seen at the telecommunication company headquarters in Issy-les-Moulineaux near Paris, France, August 6, 2022. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

03 Nov 2022 03:32PM (Updated: 03 Nov 2022 03:53PM)
PARIS :Liberty Global's Telenet on Thursday said it was in talks with France's No. 1 telecoms company Orange over a potential network access to Walloon cable operator VOO, which Orange plans to acquire.

The companies have reached a memorandum of understanding which will structure further negotiations, Telenet said in a statement. Orange was not immediately available for comment.

Orange last year announced its plans to buy a majority stake in the Belgian fixed line business from Nethys in a deal which then valued the firm at 1.8 billions euros.

The planned purchase - currently under European Union anti-trust review, a source has said - would give Orange control over the cable network in Belgium's French speaking Walloon region and part of the Brussels area.

The announced acquisition of 75 per cent in VOO dealt a blow to Orange Belgium's local rival Telenet, which had not been selected to enter into talks.

Source: Reuters

