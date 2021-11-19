Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Telenor and Charoen in talks to merge Thailand telecom units
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Telenor and Charoen in talks to merge Thailand telecom units

Telenor and Charoen in talks to merge Thailand telecom units
FILE PHOTO: Telenor flag flutters next to the company's headquarters in Fornebu, Norway, June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins/File Photo
Telenor and Charoen in talks to merge Thailand telecom units
The logo of CPF (Charoen Pokphand Foods) is pictured at its office in central Bangkok, Thailand, March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom/File Photo
19 Nov 2021 03:49PM (Updated: 19 Nov 2021 03:48PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

OSLO : Norway's Telenor and Thailand's Charoen Pokphand (CP Group) are in discussions to explore a potential merger of their telecom units in Thailand, the Norwegian company said on Friday.

A deal, if completed, would merge the telecom operations of Telenor's Total Access Communication (Dtac) and CP Group's True Corporation (True).

"There are open issues outstanding and there is no certainty that the discussions will result in a final agreement. Telenor will not provide any further comments at this stage of the process," the Norwegian company said.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us