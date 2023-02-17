Teleperformance full-year revenue tops guidance

French office services and call centre company Teleperformance posted full-year revenue slightly above its previous guidance on Thursday, helped by a drive towards digitalisation among clients.

"2022 has been a challenging year for the group, but above all a year of success and solid growth," Chairman and Chief Executive Daniel Julien said in a statement.

The company posted 12.5 per cent like-for-like revenue growth to 8.15 billion euros ($8.7 billion), slightly above its 12 per cent growth estimate provided in November. Its operating profit margin rose 40 basis points to 15.5 per cent.

Teleperformance came under pressure in Colombia last November over work practices in its content moderation business.

It has since signed a global agreement with a labour union on workers' rights and an external audit had not found any major problems with its Colombia arm, it has said.

"Everything is going very well", finance chief and Deputy CEO Olivier Claude Jean Rigaudy said in a media call on the group's activities in Colombia.

Teleperformance targets recurring organic or self-generated growth of about 10.0 per cent and an EBITA margin increase of 20 basis points in 2023.

It had also confirmed its 2025 financial targets of at least €10 billion in revenue and an EBITA margin of 16 per cent.