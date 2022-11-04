Logo
Business

Televisa's Izzi unit launches mobile packages with AT&T
Televisa's Izzi unit launches mobile packages with AT&T

04 Nov 2022 04:33AM (Updated: 04 Nov 2022 05:06AM)
MEXICO CITY: Mexican broadcaster Televisa's phone and internet service provider, Izzi, has partnered with AT&T Inc to roll out a set of low-cost mobile phone plans across the country, Izzi said on Thursday.

The packages will be available to Izzi's 6.5 million clients but are not replacing existing plans, a spokesperson said, and include unlimited calls, including to the United States and Canada, as well as texts and social media access.

The plans with AT&T expand Izzi's coverage and are compatible with all recent smartphones, the spokesperson said, while some phones were not covered under previous Izzi plans.

The Izzi deal follows another Televisa partnership with AT&T last month. Televisa's satellite TV unit Sky teamed up with AT&T as part of a revamp announced this summer to offer mobile phone services to existing Sky clients.

Source: Reuters

