Telkom Indonesia to fuse fixed broadband unit with Telkomsel for $3.91 billion

PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk has signed a conditional agreement to integrate its fixed broadband business IndiHome into PT Telekomunikasi Selular (Telkomsel) for 58.3 trillion rupiah ($3.91 billion), the companies said on Thursday.

"We believe this is a rare opportunity for Telkomsel to tap into the high-growth fixed broadband market in Indonesia by partnering the country's largest broadband operator which is profitable and cash generating," said Yuen Kuan Moon, Group CEO, Singtel, which owns 35 per cent of Telkomsel.

Telkom Indonesia owns the remaining 65 per cent of Telkomsel.

If completed, the integration will result in Singtel's stake in Telkomsel reduced from 35.0 per cent to 29.6 per cent of the enlarged integrated mobile and fixed broadband company, Singtel said.

The deal is expected to be completed in the early third quarter of 2023, Singtel said.

IndiHome has a 75.2 per cent market share in Indonesia, Singtel said.

($1 = 14,920.0000 rupiah)