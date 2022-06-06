Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Temasek commits $3.6 billion to launch climate-focused investment platform
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Temasek commits $3.6 billion to launch climate-focused investment platform

Temasek commits $3.6 billion to launch climate-focused investment platform

FILE PHOTO: A man passes a logo of state investor Temasek Holdings at their office in Singapore July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su

06 Jun 2022 03:09PM (Updated: 06 Jun 2022 03:09PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Singapore's state-owned investor Temasek said on Monday it would invest an initial amount of S$5 billion ($3.64 billion) to establish an investment platform GenZero, in a step towards driving its net-zero emission targets.

Temasek said its wholly-owned unit GenZero will deploy capital across climate-driven technologies, solutions for protecting natural ecosystems and services to reduce carbon emission.

GenZero will be led by chief executive officer-designate Frederick Teo, who is presently the managing director of Sustainable Solutions at Temasek International.

"Recognizing the importance of immediate action, we will focus on investment opportunities that can deliver positive climate impact by 2030 while ensuring sustainable financial returns," Teo said.

($1 = 1.3740 Singapore dollars)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us