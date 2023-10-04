Logo
Temasek hires Goldman Sachs for 40% stake sale in Aussie energy firm Jemena - AFR
FILE PHOTO: Temasek logo is seen in this illustration taken November 30, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

04 Oct 2023 02:17PM
Temasek has hired Goldman Sachs to find a buyer for its unit Singapore Power's 40 per cent stake in Australian gas and electricity distributor Jemena, the Australian Financial Review reported on Wednesday.

Local media late last month reported that the stake sale could be worth up to A$6 billion ($3.79 billion), valuing Jemena as high as A$15 billion.

Jemena operates electricity and gas distribution infrastructure across Australia and is the biggest gas distributor in New South Wales, delivering gas to more than 1.5 million customers each year, according to its website.

Singapore-based investment firm Temasek told Reuters it "won't be able to comment on market speculation". Singapore Power did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment, while Goldman Sachs and Jemena could not be reached immediately.

($1 = 1.5833 Australian dollars)

Source: Reuters

