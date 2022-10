Temasek shifts president, CFO in management shuffle

Temasek Holdings said on Wednesday (Oct 26) President Tan Chong Lee will resign to take up the role as chief executive officer at its fund management firm 65 Equity Partners.

In a slew of management changes announced by the investment giant, Leong Wai Leng will step down as the chief financial officer after 16 years to lead the Singapore market team as president.

The company's deputy CFO Png Chin Yee will replace Leong from Jan 1, 2023, it said in a statement.

The state investor has 63 per cent exposure to Asia. It has in recent days seen stock markets tumble in the face of higher interest rates and inflation.