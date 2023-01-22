Temasek-backed Zilingo poised to go into liquidation: Report

Singapore-based start-up Zilingo is set to enter liquidation, according to Bloomberg.

The board of the fashion technology start-up has appointed EY Corporate Services as its provisional liquidator, sources told the financial news service provider.

Its creditors Varde Partners and Indies Capital Partners have reportedly found a buyer for some of its assets and they have already been transferred to the new owner for an undisclosed purchase price.

When asked, Zilingo declined to give a comment to Bloomberg but major shareholders and creditors have reportedly been informed of the decision.

The liquidation process caps the fall of a start-up that was once the darling of not just Singapore's tech scene but also Southeast Asia.

At its height, the firm had raised more than US$300 million from some of the region’s most prominent investors, including Temasek Holdings and Sequoia Capital India, the regional arm of the Silicon Valley firm that backed Apple and Google.

Zilingo once had about 600 employees in eight countries and raised US$226 million in early 2019 in its last fundraising round, which valued the company at about US$1 billion.

But cracks started to appear thereafter, with the board increasingly concerned about the company's financial performance and profligate spending.