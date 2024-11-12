Logo
Business

Temenos unveils new strategic plan and 2028 targets
12 Nov 2024 02:38PM (Updated: 12 Nov 2024 02:55PM)
ZURICH : Temenos on Tuesday presented a new plan to drive organic growth over the next four years just a few weeks after the Swiss banking software firm cut its outlook for 2024 for the second quarter in succession.

Temenos said that on a timeline for 2028 it was targeting annual recurring revenue (ARR) of more than $1.3 billion, non-IFRS EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes) of about $500 million, and free cash flow of around $420 million.

"Today marks the beginning of a new chapter at Temenos," Temenos CEO Jean-Pierre Brulard said in a statement. "We expect to deliver strong growth in ARR, margin expansion and sustainable free cash flow growth."

Last month the company lowered its full-year outlook for the second straight quarter and launched an "efficiency program" that includes reorganizations at management level.

Geneva-based Temenos is due to discuss in detail its plan and targets at its Capital Markets Day later on Tuesday.

(Writing by Dave Graham, Editing by Friederike Heine)

Source: Reuters

