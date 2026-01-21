Temu office in Turkey raided by competition authorities

Jan 21 : Chinese online retailer Temu's office in Turkey was raided early on Wednesday by competition authorities, a spokesperson for Temu, told Reuters.

"We will cooperate fully with the Turkish authorities," the spokesperson said, adding that laptops and computers were taken.

Turkey's antitrust authority did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Temu, which sells products from clothes to smartphones at rock-bottom prices around the world, is owned by Chinese ecommerce giant PDD.

The Turkey operation comes after Temu's European headquarters in Dublin was raided over concern by European Union regulators about potential unfair Chinese state subsidies.