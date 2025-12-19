Dec ‌19 : PDD Holdings on Friday appointed co-chief executive officer Jiazhen Zhao as co-chairman of the Temu owner's board, joining the company's other chief executive Lei ‌Chen.

U.S.-listed shares of the ‌Chinese e-commerce company were up over 6 per cent in premarket trading.

A founding member of the company and a key figure behind the Duo Duo ‍Grocery business, Zhao was appointed as director and co-CEO of PDD in April 2023 after having held ​several top roles ‌at the firm.

PDD also appointed Mi Wang as senior ​vice president of engineering and Jiong Li ⁠as financial director.

The ‌top-level executive changes come as ​Chinese e-commerce majors such as PDD and Alibaba cut prices ‍and run promotional offers to woo ⁠customers in a period of subdued ​spending.