Ten Square Games to lay off around a quarter of its staff, book writedown

GDANSK : Polish mobile games producer Ten Square Games said on Monday that management plans to reduce number of employees by about 120 people, or 25 per cent of its workforce,by the end of April.

The company blamed a challenging economy and an unstable mobile games market.

The company also decided to suspend further development on its Undead Clash and Fishing Masters projects and to book a writedown of 14.3 million zlotys ($3.39 million) for the former and 11.4 mln zlotys for the latter.

($1 = 4.2200 zlotys)