Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Ten Square Games to lay off around a quarter of its staff, book writedown
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Ten Square Games to lay off around a quarter of its staff, book writedown

17 Apr 2023 05:41PM (Updated: 17 Apr 2023 05:41PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

GDANSK : Polish mobile games producer Ten Square Games said on Monday that management plans to reduce number of employees by about 120 people, or 25 per cent of its workforce,by the end of April.

The company blamed a challenging economy and an unstable mobile games market.

The company also decided to suspend further development on its Undead Clash and Fishing Masters projects and to book a writedown of 14.3 million zlotys ($3.39 million) for the former and 11.4 mln zlotys for the latter.

($1 = 4.2200 zlotys)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.