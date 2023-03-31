Logo
Tencent applies for dual counter trading on Hong Kong exchange
Tencent applies for dual counter trading on Hong Kong exchange

Tencent applies for dual counter trading on Hong Kong exchange

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Tencent is seen at Tencent office in Shanghai, China December 13, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song

31 Mar 2023 07:35PM (Updated: 31 Mar 2023 07:35PM)
Tencent Holdings Ltd said on Friday the video game company has applied for a dual currency counter with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange to allow investors to trade its shares in the yuan, in addition to the Hong Kong dollar.

The stock exchange said in December it will introduce a new dual counter trading model from the first half of 2023.

Other Hong Kong-listed companies such as insurer AIA Group Ltd have also applied for a dual currency counter with the Hong Kong exchange.

The launch of the dual currency counter is aimed at further advancing the internationalisation of the Chinese yuan, the Hong Kong bourse operator said earlier this month.

Source: Reuters

