Tencent chief Pony Ma blasts managers in fiery townhall

HONG KONG: The founder of Chinese tech giant Tencent Holdings told employees many “corruption” issues had been discovered within the company and mismanagement was draining its vitality, according to two employees familiar with the matter.

In a rare show of frustration, Pony Ma said at a year-end meeting with staff on Dec 15 that internal reviews this year had exposed unspecified corruption within Asia's biggest social media and gaming company, the sources said.

He also lambasted senior managers after one of the toughest years for Tencent since its founding in 1998, with revenue battered by a regulatory crackdown and headwinds from measures to stop the spread of COVID-19.

“Your projects can’t even survive as a business - they are living on life support, but still you just cheerily play ball on the weekend,” Ma said during the call, according to one employee who heard the comments and another who was briefed on them.

Tencent did not respond to a request for comment. The sources declined to be identified due to the sensitivity of the issue.

The meeting was first reported by the Chinese local media outlet Jiemian.