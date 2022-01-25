Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China's Tencent fires 70 staff, blacklists 13 firms in anti-graft campaign
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China's Tencent fires 70 employees, blacklists 13 firms in anti-graft campaign

China's Tencent fires 70 employees, blacklists 13 firms in anti-graft campaign

The logo of Tencent is seen at the Tencent office in Shanghai, China. (File photo: REUTERS/Aly Song)

25 Jan 2022 11:03AM (Updated: 25 Jan 2022 11:21AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SHANGHAI: Tencent Holdings, China's biggest social media and video games company, on Tuesday (Jan 25) said it fired nearly 70 employees over bribery and embezzlement incidents last year and named 13 companies it had blacklisted from future contracts.

Tencent said in a social media post that it had also reported more than 10 people to authorities over their actions.

As the Chinese government has intensified a crackdown on corruption in recent years, tech companies have doubled down on their own investigations into irregularities as their valuations and profiles have soared following the country's tech boom.

Tencent started its anti-graft campaign in 2019 and has been regularly reporting the results of its probes.

In 2021, one case involved a former employee from its digital music department asking for and getting favours from its suppliers, Tencent said.

Another involved a sports content staffer profiting from using a company he controlled to enter a deal with Tencent, the company added.

Beijing, which has since last year reasserted control over its once-freewheeling Internet sector through a wide-ranging regulatory crackdown, said last week it would investigate and punish any corrupt behaviour found behind Internet platform monopolies.

Source: Reuters/dv

Related Topics

Tencent corruption

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us