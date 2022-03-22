Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Tencent Music delivers Q4 revenue in line with estimates
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Tencent Music delivers Q4 revenue in line with estimates

Tencent Music delivers Q4 revenue in line with estimates

FILE PHOTO: The logo of China's Tencent Music Entertainment Group is seen next to an earphone in this illustration picture taken March 22, 2021. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration GLOBAL BUSINESS WEEK AHEAD

22 Mar 2022 04:13AM (Updated: 22 Mar 2022 04:22AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

:China's Tencent Music Entertainment Group on Monday reported quarterly revenue in line with estimates, supported by growth in paying users on its Spotify-like music streaming platform.

U.S.-listed shares of the company fell 9.3per cent in extended trading.

Total revenue of the Tencent Holdings-controlled company decreased 8.7per cent to 7.61 billion yuan ($1.19 billion) in the fourth quarter.

Net profit attributable to equity holders of the company fell to 536 million yuan from 1.20 billion yuan in the same period a year ago. ($1 = 6.36 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us