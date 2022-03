Tencent Music delivers Q4 revenue in line with estimates

:China's Tencent Music Entertainment Group on Monday reported quarterly revenue in line with estimates, supported by growth in paying users on its Spotify-like music streaming platform.

U.S.-listed shares of the company fell 9.3per cent in extended trading.

Total revenue of the Tencent Holdings-controlled company decreased 8.7per cent to 7.61 billion yuan ($1.19 billion) in the fourth quarter.

Net profit attributable to equity holders of the company fell to 536 million yuan from 1.20 billion yuan in the same period a year ago. ($1 = 6.36 Chinese yuan renminbi)

