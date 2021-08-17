Tencent Music earnings beat estimates on subscriber, ad boost

(Removes incorrect reference to revenue beating estimates in paragraph 1 and corrects paragraph 7. The error occurred in the previous version too.)

China's Tencent Music Entertainment Group beat Wall Street expectations for second-quarter profit on Monday as its advertising business rebounded and more people subscribed to its music streaming platform.

Paid subscribers for the company's online music service grew by 41per cent to 66.2 million, thanks to investments in long-form audio and a refreshed music library expanded by licensing deals with Universal Music Group, Sony Music and other labels.

Tencent Music shares were up 1.2per cent in extended trading. They have lost half of their market value this year due to Beijing's crackdown on its tech giants and a ruling that barred the company's parent, Tencent Holdings Ltd, from exclusive music copyright agreements.

The company said it expected the decision to have some impact on its operations, without specifying a figure.

Losing exclusive rights means Tencent Music will likely have to redouble efforts to build a more interactive community while facing a challenge from ByteDance that is using Douyin - the Chinese version of TikTok - to promote music backed by sophisticated algorithms.

Tencent Music's social entertainment services business, which includes karaoke platforms where users can live stream concerts, posted a 7.4per cent rise in revenue to 5.06 billion yuan in the quarter and accounted for most of its revenue.

Total revenue rose by 15.5per cent to 8.01 billion yuan (US$1.24 billion), but missed a Refinitiv IBES estimate of 8.13 billion yuan.

The company earned 0.66 yuan per American depository share on an adjusted basis, more than estimates of 0.62 yuan.

(US$1 = 6.4742 Chinese yuan renminbi)

