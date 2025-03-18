Logo
Tencent Music Entertainment beats quarterly revenue estimates
FILE PHOTO: The logo of China's Tencent Music Entertainment Group is seen next to an earphone in this illustration picture taken March 22, 2021. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration/File photo

18 Mar 2025 05:09PM (Updated: 18 Mar 2025 05:17PM)
Tencent Music Entertainment topped analysts' estimates for quarterly revenue on Tuesday with its second straight quarter of growth as strong demand for its streaming service helped the company bounce back after a year-long slowdown.

For the three months through December, its revenue rose 8.2 per cent from a year earlier to 7.46 billion yuan ($1.03 billion), above analysts' average estimate of 7.30 billion yuan, according to data compiled by LSEG.

The U.S.-listed shares of the company were up 3 per cent in premarket trading.

Tencent Music's premium Super VIP (SVIP) membership, which combines long-form audio content, online karaoke services and high-quality sound, has gained significant traction among users.

However, the social entertainment unit continues to weigh on overall growth due to the removal of certain live-streaming features to comply with Beijing's anti-gambling regulations.

For the fourth quarter, revenue from the social entertainment services business, which includes karaoke app WeSing and live concert platform Kuwo Music, was 1.63 billion yuan, down from 1.87 billion yuan a year ago.

($1 = 7.2228 Chinese yuan renminbi)

Source: Reuters
