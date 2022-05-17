Logo
Tencent Music's Q1 revenue underwhelms as competition heats up
FILE PHOTO: The logo of China's Tencent Music Entertainment Group is seen next to an earphone in this illustration picture taken March 22, 2021. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration

17 May 2022 04:51AM (Updated: 17 May 2022 06:23AM)
:China's Tencent Music Entertainment Group posted quarterly revenue in line with Wall Street estimates on Monday, as the audio streaming service struggles with easing demand amid stiff competition.

As part of a broader clampdown on the country's internet giants, Chinese regulators stripped Tencent Music of its exclusive contracts with big music labels in 2021, spurring competition from rivals such as Cloud Music and Bytedance-owned short video sharing platform Douyin.

Tencent Music said revenue fell 15.1 per cent to 6.64 billion yuan ($979.03 million) in the first quarter ended March 31, in line with expectations, partly due to lower ad sales after a fresh bout of COVID-19 cases in China.

The company reported that online music paying users increased by 4 million from the prior quarter. The company had added about 5 million paying users in the fourth quarter.

Net income attributable to equity holders of the company fell 34.2 per cent to 609 million yuan.

The firm's biggest revenue driver, social entertainment services, saw a 20.6 per cent fall in the quarter. Meanwhile, paying users in the segment fell to 8.3 million from 9 million in the previous quarter.

U.S.-listed shares of Tencent Music rose 2.2 per cent to $4.24 in extended trading, as the company reported adjusted earnings per American Depository Share (ADS) of 0.54 yuan, which scraped past estimates of 0.53 yuan per ADS.

($1 = 6.7822 Chinese yuan renminbi)

Source: Reuters

