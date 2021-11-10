Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Tencent posts better than expected 3% profit jump
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Tencent posts better than expected 3% profit jump

Tencent posts better than expected 3% profit jump

FILE PHOTO: A logo of Tencent is seen during the World Internet Conference (WIC) in Wuzhen, Zhejiang province, China, November 23, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

10 Nov 2021 04:54PM (Updated: 10 Nov 2021 05:42PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SHANGHAI: Chinese gaming and social media giant Tencent Holdings posted a 3 per cent rise in third-quarter profit on Wednesday (Dec 10), beating analyst expectations as it flagged the impact of heightened regulatory scrutiny and a slowdown in advertising.

Net profit for the three months through September rose to 39.5 billion yuan (US$6.18 billion), above an average Refinitiv estimate of 35 billion yuan drawn from 14 analysts.

Revenue climbed 13 per cent to 142.4 billion yuan, slightly below expectations.

Sales from mobile games rose 9 per cent, the owner of games such as "Honor of Kings" and "PUBG mobile" said in a statement.

The period also saw China's largest company by market value hit by new limits on the amount of time minors can spend playing video games. The government has not approved any new games since August.

Beijing's year-long crackdown on its once-freewheeling internet industry has punished well-known companies for engaging in what were previously considered regular market practices, wiping billions of dollars off their market values.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us