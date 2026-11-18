BEIJING, Nov 18 : Tencent Holdings reported third-quarter revenue growth of 8 per cent on Wednesday, slowing from 11 per cent in the previous quarter as gaming growth cooled, even as demand for artificial intelligence services lifted its cloud business.

For the three months ending in September, the Chinese technology giant reported revenue of 207.34 billion yuan ($31.10 billion), falling short of analyst estimates of 210.77 billion yuan, according to LSEG data.

Net profit rose 0.8 per cent from the period a year ago to 63.61 billion yuan ($9.54 billion), beating analyst expectations of 59.46 billion yuan.

($1 = 6.6659 Chinese yuan renminbi)