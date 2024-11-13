Logo
Business

Tencent Q3 revenue rises 8% on gaming strength, matches estimates
Tencent Q3 revenue rises 8% on gaming strength, matches estimates

FILE PHOTO: Tencent logo is seen near computer motherboard in this illustration taken January 8, 2024. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

13 Nov 2024 04:41PM
BEIJING : Chinese technology giant Tencent Holdings posted on Wednesday a 8 per cent rise in third-quarter revenue, driven by growth in its gaming business after the recent launches of new titles.

Tencent, the world's largest video game company and operator of the WeChat messaging platform, reported revenue of 167.19 billion yuan ($23.14 billion) for the quarter ended Sept. 30, in line with average analyst estimates of 167.8 billion yuan, according to LSEG data.

($1 = 7.2242 Chinese yuan renminbi)

Source: Reuters

