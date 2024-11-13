Tencent Q3 revenue rises 8% on gaming strength, matches estimates

BEIJING : Chinese technology giant Tencent Holdings posted on Wednesday a 8 per cent rise in third-quarter revenue, driven by growth in its gaming business after the recent launches of new titles.

Tencent, the world's largest video game company and operator of the WeChat messaging platform, reported revenue of 167.19 billion yuan ($23.14 billion) for the quarter ended Sept. 30, in line with average analyst estimates of 167.8 billion yuan, according to LSEG data.

($1 = 7.2242 Chinese yuan renminbi)