WASHINGTON : Two directors of Epic Games, who had been appointed by Chinese gaming and social media firm Tencent Holdings, resigned from Epic's board after the U.S. Justice Department's antitrust division expressed concerns that their positions on both the Epic and Tencent boards violated U.S. law, the Justice Department said on Wednesday.

Tencent also is the parent company of a gaming competitor to Epic, Riot Games, the Justice Department said in a statement.