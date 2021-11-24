Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Tencent says its apps remain functional and available for download
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Tencent says its apps remain functional and available for download

Tencent says its apps remain functional and available for download

FILE PHOTO: A Tencent logo is seen at its booth at the 2020 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, China September 4, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

24 Nov 2021 06:04PM (Updated: 24 Nov 2021 06:02PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SHANGHAI : Tencent Holdings' apps remain functional and available for download, the company said on Wednesday in response to local media reports that the Chinese tech giant has been prevented by regulators from publishing updates to its apps.

"We are continuously working to enhance user protection features within our apps, and also have regular cooperation with relevant government agencies to ensure regulatory compliance. Our apps remain functional and available for download," the company said.

(Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by David Goodman)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us