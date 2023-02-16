Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Tencent says making personnel adjustments after report of XR layoffs
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Tencent says making personnel adjustments after report of XR layoffs

Tencent says making personnel adjustments after report of XR layoffs

FILE PHOTO: People visit a booth of Tencent during the 2022 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, China September 1, 2022. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

16 Feb 2023 05:47PM (Updated: 16 Feb 2023 05:47PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

HONG KONG : China's Tencent Holdings said on Thursday it was making some personnel adjustments after a media report said that it was laying off staff in its recently formed "extended reality" (XR) unit.

Chinese tech outlet 36Kr reported on Thursday citing unnamed sources that Tencent had notified the unit's more than 300 staff that they would be given two months to find new internal or external opportunities and that the unit would be disbanded.

Tencent, Asia's biggest internet company, told Reuters that it was untrue that it planned to disband the unit. It said it was making adjustments to some business teams as its development plans for hardware had changed.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.