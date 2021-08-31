Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Tencent shares fall more than 2per cent after China tightens rules for young video gamers
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Tencent shares fall more than 2per cent after China tightens rules for young video gamers

Tencent shares fall more than 2per cent after China tightens rules for young video gamers

FILE PHOTO: A logo of Tencent is seen at its booth at the 2020 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, China September 4, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

31 Aug 2021 09:49AM (Updated: 31 Aug 2021 09:56AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Shares of Tencent Holdings Ltd dropped more than 2per cent on Tuesday, after China announced new rules for young video gamers.

That compared to a 0.4per cent slide in the benchmark Hang Seng Index and a 0.6per cent gain in Hang Seng Tech Index.

China announced on Monday rules forbidding under-18s from playing video games for more than three hours a week, a stringent social intervention that it said was needed to pull the plug on a growing addiction to what it once described as "spiritual opium".

(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us