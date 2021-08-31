Tencent shares fall more than 2per cent after China tightens rules for young video gamers

Shares of Tencent Holdings Ltd dropped more than 2per cent on Tuesday, after China announced new rules for young video gamers.

That compared to a 0.4per cent slide in the benchmark Hang Seng Index and a 0.6per cent gain in Hang Seng Tech Index.

China announced on Monday rules forbidding under-18s from playing video games for more than three hours a week, a stringent social intervention that it said was needed to pull the plug on a growing addiction to what it once described as "spiritual opium".

(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Himani Sarkar)