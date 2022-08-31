Logo
Tencent, Sony to take stake in "Elden Ring" publisher FromSoftware
FILE PHOTO: A logo of Tencent is seen at its booth at the 2020 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, China September 4, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: The Sony logo is seen on a building in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., January 16, 2019. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
31 Aug 2022 03:34PM (Updated: 31 Aug 2022 03:42PM)
TOKYO :Units of Tencent and Sony will take minority stakes in FromSoftware Inc, which publishes hit action role-playing title "Elden Ring" in Japan, via a third-party allotment of new shares, parent Kadokawa Corp said on Wednesday.

Following the transaction, which will raise 36.4 billion yen ($262.9 million), units of Tencent Holdings Ltd and Sony Group Corp will hold 16.25 per cent and 14.09 per cent respectively with publishing giant Kadokawa retaining 69.66 per cent.

The multi-platform fantasy title, which is published by Bandai Namco overseas, is a collaboration between veteran game director Hidetaka Miyazaki and "Game of Thrones" author George R. R. Martin.

($1 = 138.4600 yen)

Source: Reuters

