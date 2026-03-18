Tencent's quarterly revenue rises 13% on gaming, AI demand

BEIJING: Tencent Holdings reported a 13 per cent increase in fourth-quarter revenue on Wednesday (May 18), driven by strong demand for gaming and growth in its artificial intelligence services, cementing its position as China's largest social media and gaming company.

The Shenzhen-based firm posted revenue of 194.4 billion yuan (US$28.3 billion) for the three months to Dec 31, just above the 193.5 billion yuan forecast by analysts polled by LSEG.

Quarterly net profit was 58.26 billion yuan, compared with an average estimate of 57.75 billion yuan.

Tencent has been accelerating AI investments funded by its gaming arm as it competes with rivals including Alibaba and ByteDance.

The company is embedding AI across its WeChat messaging and payment app, cloud services and gaming, drawing on an ecosystem of more than one billion users.

Domestic gaming revenue rose 15 per cent to 38.2 billion yuan, while international gaming revenue surged 32 per cent to 21.1 billion yuan. Online advertising revenue climbed 17 per cent to 41.1 billion yuan, boosted by AI-enhanced ad targeting.

Gaming growth was driven by newer titles including Delta Force and Valorant Mobile, alongside established hits Honor of Kings and Peacekeeper Elite.

Revenue in its FinTech and Business Services segment, which includes cloud computing, rose 8 per cent to 60.8 billion yuan. Tencent does not break out cloud revenue separately.