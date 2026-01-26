Tepco targets $20 billion in cost cuts between fiscal 2025-2034

TOKYO, Jan 26 : Japanese utility Tokyo Electric Power (Tepco) said on Monday it aims to cut about 3.1 trillion yen ($20 billion) in costs between fiscal 2025 and 2034 through restructuring measures under its revised business plan.

The government has approved the revised plan, which also calls for raising about 200 billion yen over the next three years by selling assets and outlines the company's intention to pursue alliances to advance reforms, Tepco said in a statement.

Tepco, the operator of the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, which suffered one of the world's worst nuclear disasters in 2011, faces mounting costs to decommission the plant, clean up surrounding areas and pay compensation.

($1 = 154.9800 yen)