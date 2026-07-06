TeraWulf jumps on $19 billion data center lease deal with Anthropic

July 6 : TeraWulf said on Monday it signed a 20-year lease with Anthropic for data center infrastructure, a deal expected to generate about $19 billion in contracted revenue, sending the bitcoin miner's shares up more than 16 per cent in premarket trading.

The deal secures long-term, recurring revenue for TeraWulf from an AI customer as it shifts away from relying on bitcoin mining, a transition the company said in May would increasingly drive its business.

Here are some details:

• The Anthropic lease covers a purpose-built AI infrastructure campus at TeraWulf's Justified Data site in Hawesville, Kentucky.

• The campus will support about 401 megawatts of critical IT load, with initial capacity expected online in the second half of 2027 and full capacity by early 2028.

• Separately, TeraWulf agreed to sell its 50.1 per cent stake in the Abernathy joint venture to an investor group led by partner Fluidstack.

• The sale monetizes TeraWulf's roughly $450 million investment at a premium to invested capital and frees up capital for wholly owned AI infrastructure projects.

• As of previous close, TeraWulf shares had gained about 85 per cent year to date.