Tesco partners with Adobe to ramp up AI‑driven personalised marketing

LONDON, April 13 : Tesco, Britain's biggest food retailer, has partnered with U.S. software group Adobe to deepen its use of artificial intelligence in analysing customer data, aiming to boost sales through more personalised marketing, the groups said on Monday.

Retailers are increasingly turning to AI in pursuit of revenue growth and cost savings, using the technology to offer more personalised shopping experiences.

A central plank of Tesco's strategy is becoming more digital, stepping up personal engagement with customers and developing growth avenues such as Whoosh nL8N3Z21OE rapid delivery, its online platform Marketplace, and retail media.

PARTNERSHIP WILL USE AI WITH CLUBCARD DATA

Tesco's said its partnership with Adobe will combine AI with data from its Clubcard loyalty scheme, which provides lower prices for members and has been a key driver of market share gains in recent years, according to analysts.

The Clubcard scheme, which covers more than 24 million UK households, is one of the largest loyalty programmes in Britain and already provides some personalised offers and product recommendations.

Tesco, which has a 28 per cent share of Britain's grocery market, said the partnership would accelerate personalised engagement with customers, helping the grocer better anticipate their needs and improve the relevance of content, offers and experiences across its channels.

Adobe engineers will work directly alongside Tesco personalisation and AI teams.

"Working with Adobe, we can be even more responsive to the needs of shoppers," Becky Brock, Tesco group customer digital transformation director, said.

Tesco is scheduled to publish annual results nL8N40Q16X on Thursday.