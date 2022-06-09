Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Tesla Autopilot concerns are on US agency's 'radar,' chair says
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Tesla Autopilot concerns are on US agency's 'radar,' chair says

Tesla Autopilot concerns are on US agency's 'radar,' chair says

A Tesla Model 3 vehicle drives on autopilot along the 405 highway in Westminster, California, U.S., March 16, 2022. REUTERS/Mike Blake

09 Jun 2022 12:16PM (Updated: 09 Jun 2022 12:42PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WASHINGTON : The chair of the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) said concerns raised by lawmakers about Tesla Inc's driver assistance system known as Autopilot are "on our radar."

Following agency policy, FTC Chair Lina Khan, speaking in an interview on Tuesday, would not confirm nor deny a probe.

"It's absolutely true that, you know, this is a issue on which many members of Congress have focused and written to us about, so it's certainly something that's on our radar," Khan said.

Tesla, which disbanded its press department, did not respond to a request for comment.

In August, Senators Ed Markey and Richard Blumenthal urged the FTC https://www.markey.senate.gov/news/press-releases/markey-and-blumenthal-call-for-ftc-investigation-into-teslas-misleading-advertising-of-driving-automation-systems to probe Tesla, saying the automaker misled consumers and endangered the public by marketing its driving automation systems as fully self-driving.

An FTC investigation could potentially lead to a lawsuit seeking to force the company to change how it describes Autopilot's capabilities. That might damage Tesla's reputation.

The August letter came soon after the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration (NHTSA) opened a probe https://static.nhtsa.gov/odi/inv/2021/INOA-PE21020-1893.PDF into Tesla’s Autopilot and crashes involving parked emergency vehicles.

NHTSA has opened special investigations into 35 crashes since 2016 involving Tesla vehicles in which advanced driver assistance systems like Autopilot were suspected of being in use. To date, 14 deaths have been reported in those incidents, including three who were killed in a California crash last month.

Tesla says https://www.tesla.com/autopilot Autopilot assists drivers by enabling vehicles to steer, accelerate and brake automatically but the features "require active driver supervision and do not make the vehicle autonomous."

In a 2018 letter, NHTSA said Tesla had made "misleading statements" about the Tesla Model 3 five-star safety rating and associated data. The agency referred the issue to the FTC to investigate whether Tesla’s claims constituted “unfair or deceptive acts or practices."

Two U.S. consumer advocacy groups in 2018 also urged the FTC to investigate Tesla's naming of Autopilot. The FTC previously declined comment on NHTSA’s referral and has taken no public action on it.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us