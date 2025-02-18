Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Tesla begins mass production of revamped Model Y in Shanghai factory
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Tesla begins mass production of revamped Model Y in Shanghai factory

Tesla begins mass production of revamped Model Y in Shanghai factory

FILE PHOTO: Customers sit in a Tesla Model Y electric vehicle (EV) at the carmaker's delivery centre in Beijing, China January 8, 2025. REUTERS/Florence Lo/File Photo

18 Feb 2025 12:47PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING : U.S. automaker Tesla said on Tuesday it has started mass production of the revamped version of its Model Y in its Shanghai factory.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement