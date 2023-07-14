Logo
Business

Tesla begins sale of cheaper Model Y vehicle in South Korea
Business

Tesla begins sale of cheaper Model Y vehicle in South Korea

Tesla begins sale of cheaper Model Y vehicle in South Korea

Model Y cars are pictured during the opening ceremony of the new Tesla Gigafactory for electric cars in Gruenheide, Germany, Mar 22, 2022. (File photo: Patrick Pleul/Pool via REUTERS)

14 Jul 2023 03:07PM (Updated: 14 Jul 2023 03:20PM)
SEOUL: Tesla began selling its Model Y rear-wheel drive car on Friday (Jul 14) in South Korea at a price of 56.99 million won (US$45,139), the automaker's website said, making the vehicles eligible for the maximum rate of government subsidies.

The car, which boasts a driving range of 350km and has a top speed of around 217km per hour, is available for delivery between August and September, the electric vehicle maker said.

Local media said the Tesla Model Y cars were made in China. A tweet by Tesla Korea announcing the sale showed a video of cars being produced in its Gigafactory in Shanghai and being shipped.

With subsidies, coupled with Tesla's referral programme, the price can be reduced further to below 50 million won, the company said.

In Seoul, consumers can receive subsidies of up to 8.6 million won for EV vehicles priced below 57 million won.

Source: Reuters/px

