Tesla cannot pause race bias case as it challenges agency's powers
Business

FILE PHOTO: A Tesla service and sales center is shown in Vista, California, U.S., June 3, 2022. REUTERS/Mike Blake

09 Jun 2022 02:43AM (Updated: 09 Jun 2022 02:48AM)
Tesla Inc cannot pause a California civil rights agency's lawsuit alleging widespread race discrimination at an assembly plant as it separately challenges the agency's ability to sue employers, a judge ruled on Wednesday.

California Superior Court Judge Evilio Grillo in Oakland said during a hearing that Tesla could pursue its claims the state Department of Fair Employment and Housing failed to meet various requirements before suing the company in February later on in the case, but that staying the lawsuit would be inappropriate.

Source: Reuters

