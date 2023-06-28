Logo
Tesla charging technology put on fast track to become US industry standard
FILE PHOTO: Car chargers at a Tesla Super Charging station are shown in Carlsbad, California, U.S. Sept. 14, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

28 Jun 2023 12:09AM (Updated: 28 Jun 2023 12:33AM)
Tesla's electric-vehicle charging technology is being put on a fast track to become a US standard, the automotive industry group of engineers that reviews standards said on Tuesday (Jun 27).

Tesla's NACS standard has been gathering momentum for weeks. General Motors and Ford have said they would embrace Tesla's NACS, shunning earlier efforts by the Biden administration to make the Combined Charging System (CCS) the dominant charging standard in the United States.

On Tuesday the Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE) said it would start an expedited process to review NACS as a potential public standard.

"The new SAE NACS connector standard will be developed on an expedited timeframe and is one of several key initiatives to strengthen the North American EV charging infrastructure," the engineers group said in a statement.

Source: Reuters

