Business

Tesla completes first fully autonomous Model Y delivery ahead of schedule
Tesla completes first fully autonomous Model Y delivery ahead of schedule

FILE PHOTO: A guest takes photos of Tesla Model Y, displayed during the inauguration ceremony of the first Tesla showroom in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. April 10, 2025. REUTERS/Mohammed Benmansour/File Photo

28 Jun 2025 03:46AM
Tesla CEO Elon Musk said on Friday that the first fully autonomous delivery of Model Y from the factory to a customer's home across town was completed a day ahead of schedule.

Source: Reuters
