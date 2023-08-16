Logo
Business

Tesla cuts Model S and X prices by over 6% in China
Business

FILE PHOTO: People wearing face masks following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak check a Tesla Model X sport utility vehicle at a new Tesla showroom in Shanghai, China May 8, 2020. REUTERS/Yilei Sun/File Photo

16 Aug 2023 01:29PM (Updated: 16 Aug 2023 02:08PM)
BEIJING :Tesla has cut prices for its existing inventories of its premium Model S and Model X cars in China by as much as 6.9 per cent, it said on Wednesday.

A post from the carmaker on social media platform Weibo showed the price of the Model S cut 6.7 per cent to 754,900 yuan ($103,477.58) from 808,900 yuan earlier.

The Model X now starts from 836,900 yuan, down 6.9 per cent from 898,900 yuan earlier.

Tesla on Monday said it cut prices in China for its Model Y's long-range and performance versions starting on Aug. 14, which triggered concerns around its profit margins.

The moves come after sales of Tesla's China-made vehicles fell 31 per cent in July from June, their first month-on-month decline since December, as the automaker idled some production to prepare for a revamped Model 3 launch.

In contrast, China's BYD (002594.SZ) increased sales from June.

($1 = 7.2953 Chinese yuan renminbi)

Source: Reuters

