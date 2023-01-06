Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Tesla cuts prices in China for Model 3, Model Y by up to 13.5%
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Tesla cuts prices in China for Model 3, Model Y by up to 13.5%

Tesla cuts prices in China for Model 3, Model Y by up to 13.5%

FILE PHOTO: Model Y cars are pictured during the opening ceremony of the new Tesla Gigafactory for electric cars in Gruenheide, Germany, March 22, 2022. Patrick Pleul/Pool via REUTERS

06 Jan 2023 09:46AM (Updated: 06 Jan 2023 10:08AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SHANGHAI :Tesla cut prices for all versions of its Model 3 and Model Y vehicles in China by up to 13.5 per cent, according to its Chinese website on Friday, after its December deliveries of China-made cars fell to the lowest point in five months.

The U.S. automaker reduced the prices for the models by 6 per cent to 13.5 per cent, according to Reuters calculations based on the prices shown on the website.

The starting price for Model 3 was cut to 229,900 yuan ($33,427.84) from 265,900 yuan, and for Model Y was lowered to 259,900 yuan from 288,900 yuan, the website showed.

The move followed a price reduction in October when Tesla cut the prices for those models by up to 9 per cent. The company has been offering incentives as much as 10,000 yuan to Chinese buyers since September.

China’s decision to end a more than decade-long subsidy for electric vehicle purchases has also forced automakers, including Tesla, to deepen discounts to maintain sales as demand eases in the world's largest market.

Tesla delivered 55,796 China-made electric vehicles in December, marking a 44 per cent drop from November and 21 per cent fewer than a year ago, according to data from the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) on Thursday, as it reduced output and cut prices to deal with rising inventories.

($1 = 6.8775 Chinese yuan)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.