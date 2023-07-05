Logo
Business

Tesla cuts prices in Japan for Model 3 and Y
Business

Tesla cuts prices in Japan for Model 3 and Y

Tesla cuts prices in Japan for Model 3 and Y
FILE PHOTO: Tesla Model 3 vehicles are seen for sale at a Tesla facility in Fremont, California, U.S., May 23, 2023. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo
Tesla cuts prices in Japan for Model 3 and Y
FILE PHOTO: The logo of car manufacturer Tesla is seen at a branch office in Bern, Switzerland October 28, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo
05 Jul 2023 06:06PM
TOKYO : Tesla Inc cut prices in Japan of its Model 3 and Y electric vehicles by low single-digit percentages from the start of this month, it said on Wednesday.

The company slashed prices for all variants of its lower-priced Model 3 by about 3 per cent, its website showed, while reducing those of all Model Y variants by around 4 per cent.

The Model 3's price reduction made it more affordable in Japan than it ever was before when using various subsidies with the purchase, Tesla said.

The price reductions come about two months after the company last put a higher price tag on the Model 3 and Y in Japan.

Model 3 is now priced at 5,245,600 yen ($36,362) in Japan, while Model Y is priced at 5,637,000 yen.

The prices for the long-range and performance variants of both models are slightly higher.

Tesla kept unchanged the prices of Model S and X, higher-priced EVs for which it had started accepting orders in Japan in May.

($1 = 144.2600 yen)

Source: Reuters

