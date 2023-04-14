Tesla cuts prices of Model 3, Model Y vehicles in Singapore

SINGAPORE: Tesla Inc has cut prices of its Model 3 and Model Y vehicles in Singapore by between 4.3 per cent and 5 per cent, its website showed on Friday (Apr 14).

Tesla dropped prices on the Rear-Wheel Drive version of both the Model 3 and Model Y by S$4,000 (US$3,020), while prices of the Dual Motor All-Wheel Drive version of the two models fell by S$5,000.

A check on Tesla's website on Friday showed that the price of a Model 3 vehicle excluding Certificate of Entitlement (COE) was about S$104,700.

Based on the latest COE premiums, a basic Model 3 - which requires a Category B COE (S$118,501) - will set a buyer back at least S$223,200.