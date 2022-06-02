Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Tesla delays deliveries of long-range models in US
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Tesla delays deliveries of long-range models in US

Tesla delays deliveries of long-range models in US

FILE PHOTO: Model Y cars are pictured during the opening ceremony of the new Tesla Gigafactory for electric cars in Gruenheide, Germany, March 22, 2022. Patrick Pleul/Pool via REUTERS

02 Jun 2022 02:08AM (Updated: 02 Jun 2022 02:12AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Tesla Inc is delaying U.S. deliveries of certain long-range models by up to a month, its website showed on Wednesday, as the electric-car maker tries to steer itself through supply-chain issues and disruptions in China operations.

New orders for Model Y will be delivered between December and March, Model 3 between September and December, and Model X between February and May next year, according to the updated dates on the company's website.

It is likely that delays in production and shipment of components are slowing things down for Tesla, analysts have said.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us