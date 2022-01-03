Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Tesla delivers almost 1 million cars globally
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Tesla delivers almost 1 million cars globally

Tesla delivers almost 1 million cars globally

A Tesla Model Y electric vehicle is displayed on a showroom floor at the Miami Design District on Oct 21, 2021 in Miami, Florida. (Photo: AFP/Getty Images/Joe Raedle)

03 Jan 2022 09:36AM (Updated: 03 Jan 2022 09:36AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WASHINGTON: Tesla said Sunday (Jan 2) it delivered nearly 1 million vehicles in 2021, almost twice as many as in the previous year, results that were better than expected despite global supply challenges.

The US electric carmaker delivered more than 936,000 cars of all models in 2021, an increase of 87 per cent over the previous year, the company said in a statement.

Tesla had announced last January that it was aiming to increase deliveries by 50 per cent per year over several years, so Sunday's results far exceeded that goal.

The group, which recently moved its headquarters from Palo Alto, California to Austin, Texas, sold 911,208 Model 3 and Model Y vehicles as well as 24,964 vehicles of its luxury S and X models (at a price of US$90,000 and US$100,000 respectively).

In the fourth quarter alone, Tesla delivered 308,600 cars.

Tesla has managed to overcome global logistics issues that have plagued the auto industry.

Its chief Elon Musk previously said he was able to get around much of the semiconductor shortage by using new chip designs and rewriting software.

Tesla got another boost in October when it received an order for 100,000 electric vehicles from the rental company Hertz, to be completed by 2022.

This announcement brought the automaker into the very select club of companies worth more than US$1 trillion on the stock market.

Tesla, however, finds itself under scrutiny from the NHTSA auto regulator, which is probing its autopilot system over safety concerns.

The automaker has also agreed to update its software to prevent drivers from playing video games on the car's system while the vehicle is in motion, following a government safety investigation.

Related:

Source: AFP/lk

Related Topics

Tesla

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us