Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Tesla delivers 308,600 vehicles in Q4, beating estimates
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Tesla delivers record 308,600 vehicles in Q4, beating estimates

Tesla delivers record 308,600 vehicles in Q4, beating estimates

FILE PHOTO: Tesla China-made Model 3 vehicles are seen during a delivery event at its factory in Shanghai, China January 7, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

03 Jan 2022 12:14AM (Updated: 03 Jan 2022 12:51AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Tesla said on Sunday (Jan 2) it had delivered a record 308,600 electric cars to customers in the fourth quarter of 2021, well above Wall Street estimates, thanks to a production ramp-up at the electric-car maker's Shanghai factory.

Analysts had expected Tesla to deliver 263,026 vehicles, according to Refinitiv data.

Tesla said it sold a total of 296,850 Model 3 compact cars and Model Y sport-utility vehicles to customers in the fourth quarter.

It delivered a combined 11,750 Model S and Model X vehicles, an improvement from 9,275 in the third quarter. Analysts were expecting Tesla to deliver 12,879 Model S and Model X cars.

 

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us